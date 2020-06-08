Advertisement

Infinix Hot 9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 10:11 am

Latest News

The Infinix Hot 9 comes in Ocean Wave and Violet colours.
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 9 along with Infinix Hot 9 Pro was launched in India recently for Rs 8,499. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon.

 

The Infinix Hot 9 comes in Ocean Wave and Violet colours. It comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Advertisement

 

The Infinix Hot 9 features a Gem cut texture design and a 6.6-inch HD+ punch hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 480 NITS, 90.5% Screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320.



On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter (f 2.0) with LED Flash.

 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. It has sensors like G-SENSOR, E-COMPASS, GYROSCOPE, PROXIMITY SENSOR and Ambient Light. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in India on May 29

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro launched in India with Quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

First sale of Infinix Hot 9 Pro to be held today via Flipkart

Latest News from Infinix

Tags: Infinix Hot 9 Infinix Hot 9 sale Infinix Hot 9 launch Infinix Hot 9 specs Infinix Hot 9 price Infinix Hot 9 features Infinix Hot 9 launch in India Infinix smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y50 to launch in India on June 10 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC

Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) announced

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies