Infinix Hot 9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

Infinix Hot 9 along with Infinix Hot 9 Pro was launched in India recently for Rs 8,499. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon.

The Infinix Hot 9 comes in Ocean Wave and Violet colours. It comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Infinix Hot 9 features a Gem cut texture design and a 6.6-inch HD+ punch hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 480 NITS, 90.5% Screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320.







On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter (f 2.0) with LED Flash.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. It has sensors like G-SENSOR, E-COMPASS, GYROSCOPE, PROXIMITY SENSOR and Ambient Light. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.