Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro launched in India with Quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Infinix has today launched Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 and it comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.



Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will be available on Flipkart from 5th June and 8th June at 12 P.M respectively. Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in Ocean wave and Violet colours.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a Gem Cut Texture Unibody design and a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.





The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with face unlock as well. It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with triple LED flash and a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. The rear camera has modes like Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji. The front camera has AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, AR Animoji modes.







The phone runs on Android 10 with company's own XOS 6.0 on top of it and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The company claims to offer 30 hrs 4G Talk-time, 36 hrs Music Playback, 14 hrs Video Playback, 130 hrs Music (Headset), 18 hrs Web Surfing, 13 hrs Gaming, 19 days Standby time.



Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. It has sensors like G-SENSOR, E-COMPASS, GYROSCOPE, PROXIMITY SENSOR and Ambient Light.



Infinix Hot 9 Specifications



The Infinix Hot 9 features a Gem cut texture design and a 6.6-inch HD+ punch hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 480 NITS, 90.5% Screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320.



The smartphone is loaded with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. It has Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji camera modes.



For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter (f 2.0) with LED Flash. It has Camera Modes like AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, AR Animoji.



The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 running on top of it. The Infinix Hot 9 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is claimed to offer (30 hrs 4G Talk-time, 36 hrs Music Playback, 14 hrs Video Playback, 130 hrs Music (Headset), 18 hrs Web Surfing, 13 hrs Gaming, 19 days Standby time). There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock.





Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. It has sensors like G-SENSOR, E-COMPASS, GYROSCOPE, PROXIMITY SENSOR and Ambient Light.



