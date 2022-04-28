Infinix Hot 12, Note 12, Smart 6 HD smartphones launched

Infinix has launched three new smartphones including the Infinix Note 12, Hot 12 and the Smart 6 HD. The Infinix Note 12 comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 33W fast charging support while the Infinix Hot 12, on the other hand, offers a 90Hz LCD panel and 18W charging. The Smart 6 HD is an entry-level smartphone among the three

The Infinix Note 12 is priced at BDT 18,299 (approx Rs 16,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB trims as according to the listing on the Infinix Global site but the pricing details of these are yet to be revealed. As for colour options, you get Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Golden.

The Infinix Hot 12 is currently on sale in Nigeria in a single 4GB + 128GB variant which is priced at NGN 93,200 (approx Rs 17,200). The Infinix Global website listing shows that the phone will come in a 6GB + 128GB configuration as well but again, pricing details are unclear for now. The device comes in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours. As for the Infinix Smart 6 HD, pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. Infinix launched the Smart 6 smartphone in India yesterday for a price tag of Rs 7,499.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

The Hot 12 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 Aspect Ratio and 269 ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable via a MicroSD card.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. Further, it runs on XOS 10.6 based on Android 12.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Infinix Hot 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 sports 6.7-inches FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has 1000 nits of peak brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor in the setup and a QVGA sensor. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with the Infinix XOS 10.6 custom skin on top.

Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get dual stereo speakers with DTS technology.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by an unspecified chipset clocked at 1.6Ghz paired with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 512GB using a MicroSD card.

Further, there is an additional 2GB of virtual RAM that can be extended. It features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. There’s a micro-USB port for charging along with a fingerprint sensor at the side for security. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.