Infinix Smart 6 launched in India at Rs 7499

Infinix has today launched its new smartphone in India called Smart 6. The device comes with the UNISOC SC9863A, a fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup and more all under Rs 8k.

Infinix Smart 6 has been launched in a single storage with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 7499. The handset comes in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 6th 2022.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A chipset and 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Further, there is an additional 2GB virtual RAM that can be extended. By enabling the virtual RAM feature, the temporary files are sent to the device-allocated internal storage and the smartphone can keep the most-used apps ready in the background. Users will not have to wait for them to launch and can immediately multitask between the apps.

It features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The Android 11 (Go Edition) improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users apart from the 64 GB and frees up upto 270 MB of the device’s RAM, allowing download of 3-4 more apps including heavier ones. Smart 6 comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for those who want to expand the memory up to 512 GB.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. The battery enables the device to give a standby time of 60 days, allowing users to binge-watch YouTube videos for up to 20 hrs at a stretch, enjoy up to 153 hours of music, 32 hours of WhatsApp, 54 hours of 4G talk time, and 29 hours of gaming. There’s a micro-USB port for charging along with a fingerprint sensor at the back for security. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.