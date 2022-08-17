Infinix Hot 12 launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple camera

Infinix has launched a new smartphone under its Hot 12 series in India. Dubbed as Infinix Hot 12, the phone comes with a 6000mAh battery and a dual camera setup at the back. The device packs a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Infinix Hot 12 has been launched in a single storage option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 23 on Flipkart. It comes in Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

The phone features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and comes equipped with 4 GB RAM + up to 3 GB of Virtual RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it has a dual 4G SIM slot as well as a standalone SD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB of data. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with quad LED flash. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a 2-megapixel Depth Lens and an AI Lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated single LED flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. There’s a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 171.5×77.5×9.2mm.