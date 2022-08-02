Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India with a 5000mAh battery

Infinix has unveiled a new smartphone under its Hot 12 series and it is the Hot 12 Pro which comes with a 5000mAh battery and a dual camera setup at the back. The device sports a 90Hz display on the front which comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Infinix already has the Hot 12 Play smartphone on sale in India under the series.

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes in a 6GB RAM+ 64GB memory variant and 8GB RAM +128 GB memory variant, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 8 on Flipkart. Launch offers on the smartphone include 10% discount on using Kotak or ICICI Bank credit, debit or EMI transactions.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a Unisoc T616 Octa-core processor and comes equipped with up to 8 GB RAM + up to 3 GB of Virtual RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it has a dual 4G SIM slot as well as a standalone SD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB of data. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a depth sensor and a quad LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated single LED flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10.6 based on Android 12. There’s a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.