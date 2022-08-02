HomeNewsInfinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India with a 5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India with a 5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 12 Pro has been launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix Hot 12 Pro black

Highlights

  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro has been launched in India
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a 5000mAh battery
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes in two variants

Infinix has unveiled a new smartphone under its Hot 12 series and it is the Hot 12 Pro which comes with a 5000mAh battery and a dual camera setup at the back. The device sports a 90Hz display on the front which comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Infinix already has the Hot 12 Play smartphone on sale in India under the series.

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes in a 6GB RAM+ 64GB memory variant and 8GB RAM +128 GB memory variant, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 8 on Flipkart. Launch offers on the smartphone include 10% discount on using Kotak or ICICI Bank credit, debit or EMI transactions.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a Unisoc T616 Octa-core processor and comes equipped with up to 8 GB RAM + up to 3 GB of Virtual RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it has a dual 4G SIM slot as well as a standalone SD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB of data. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

Read More: Infinix Hot 12 Play Review: Is it Appealing Enough?

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a depth sensor and a quad LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated single LED flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10.6 based on Android 12. There’s a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleJBL launches Endurance RACE TWS earbuds in India for Rs 5,999
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.