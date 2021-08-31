Infinix Hot 11S price and variants revealed ahead of the launch

Infinix Hot 11S will be soon launched in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in India by mid of September. Now ahead of the launch, the Infinix Hot 11 price and variants have been tipped.

Infinix Hot 11S Price

As per a report, the phone will launch in two storage configurations. The base variant will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There will also be a 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant of the Hot 11S. These variants will be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Infinix has already confirmed that the phone will feature the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is the same processor that is found on the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime.

Meanwhile, Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S have appeared on the Google Play Console as spotted by MySmartPrice. Infinix Hot 11 will feature a water-drop notch display with Full HD+ 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 480 PPI. It will be powered by the Helio G70 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the Hot 11S, this smartphone will come with a punch-hole display with a 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. It will come with Helio G88 or Helio G70 SoC with 4GB of RAM.

Infinix Hot 11S will be the successor of the Infinix Hot 10S which launched in India earlier this year. It comes in two memory variants: 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. 3

The Infinix Hot 10S comes in Morandi Green, 7° Purple, Heart of Ocean and 95° Black colours.

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). The storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, quad-LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash.

A 6000mAh battery backs the Infinix Hot 10S. It runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.