Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10S with 6.82-inch 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 12:34 pm

Latest News

The Infinix Hot 10S comes in Morandi Green, 7° Purple, Heart of Ocean and 95° Black colours.
Advertisement

Infinix has today launched its latest device in the HOT series called the Hot 10S in India. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G85 chipset, a 48-megapixel triple camera and more.

 

Infinix Hot 10s comes in two memory variants: 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It will be available on Flipkart starting May 27.

Advertisement

 

The Infinix Hot 10S comes in Morandi Green, 7° Purple, Heart of Ocean and 95° Black colours.

 

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications 

 

The Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). The storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

 

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, quad LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash.

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.


Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou.

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 6.82-inch HD+ display

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix Hot 10S confirmed to launch in India on May 20 under 10K

Infinix Hot 10S confirmed to feature 48MP camera ahead of launch on May 20

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X7 Max launch teased in India, will feature Dimensity 1200

Vivo V21e 5G spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies