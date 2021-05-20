Infinix Hot 10S with 6.82-inch 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery launched in India

The Infinix Hot 10S comes in Morandi Green, 7° Purple, Heart of Ocean and 95° Black colours.

Infinix has today launched its latest device in the HOT series called the Hot 10S in India. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G85 chipset, a 48-megapixel triple camera and more.

Infinix Hot 10s comes in two memory variants: 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It will be available on Flipkart starting May 27.

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). The storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, quad LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou.