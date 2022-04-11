Infinix Hot 11 (2022) to launch on April 15 in India

Infinix already confirmed in the past that a new smartphone under its Hot series, called the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will be arriving soon in India. A new listing for the smartphone now confirms that the device will be launching in the country on April 15. Furthermore, the device will be sold via Flipkart.

The Flipkart landing page for the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) not only confirms the India launch date but some of phone’s specifications as well. The upcoming Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, and a back panel with a holographic design. Here are the detailed specifications.

Infinix Hot 11 (2022) Specifications

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 89.5% screen to body ratio, 550 nits brightness, and 114% sRGBcolour gamut. It will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging. The company hasn’t revealed details about fast charging as of now.

Further, in terms of design, the phone is already confirmed to sport a holographic design along with flat edges around the body. Lastly, the listing also confirms a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a magic trail pattern on the back of the device. The phone will be available in three colour options 一 Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

Besides, the device will feature a dual-camera setup with a flash at the top left corner of the back panel. Further, at the top, there will be 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the bottom part will come with a USB C port and speaker.

Per leaks, it will have a 90Hz LCD screen. There may be UNISOC T700 SoC under the hood with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It should get up to 128GB of storage, a 48MP main lens and an 8MP selfie camera.