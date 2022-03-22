Infinix Hot 11 2022 to launch in India soon under Rs 10,000

Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Hot 11 2022 smartphone in India soon. Now ahead of the official launch, some of the key features of the upcoming smartphone has leaked online.

Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor, on Twitter, has shared a video clip showcasing the holographic design of the upcoming smartphone. This device is expected to be the Infinix Hot 11 2022.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Features

As per his tweet, the upcoming Infinix phone will come with flat side frames and a sleek and glossy look. Further, there will be also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As for the pricing, the company has confirmed the phone will be priced under Rs 10,000.

This looks super hot! What do you guys think we should call it?😉#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/747ZdzH5Su — Anish Kapoor (@AnishKapoor16) March 21, 2022

In addition, the phone will come with a centred punch-hole selfie camera. It will be available in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colour options. Besides, the device will feature a dual-camera setup with a flash at the top left corner of the back panel.

Further, at the top, there will be 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the bottom part will come with a USB C port and speaker. As of now, Infinix has not shared any details on the specifications of Hot 11 2022. We can expect that the company will soon reveal more information about the phone as launch date approaches.

In a related story, Infinix announced the launch of its latest Android X3 Smart TV series. The 32-inch and 43-inch variants Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

The Infinix X3 Smart TVs are powered by the Anti-Blue Ray Technology, which minimises the harmful blue rays emitted from them. The TVs feature Dolby Stereo sound system 32-inch TV comes with a 20W output (2 Box speakers) and the 43-inch TV comes with a 36W output with 2 Box speakers and 2 Tweeters (enhances the quality of sound which covers the range from 8K to 20K Hz).