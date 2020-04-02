  • 07:06 Apr 03, 2020

Infinix extends warranty by 2 months amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 3:00 pm

Users can visit the Carlcare app on their Infinix devices to check the status of their warranty.
In the wake of the nation-wide lockdown as imposed by the Government of India due to the serious situation of COVID-19 outbreak, Infinix India has announced an extension of the warranty policy for their customers’ convenience. Infinix India extends the policy for warranty for next two months.

The extension dates for the warranty policies will be applicable to models which fall under ‘Out of Warranty’ period from March 20, 2020 till May 31, 2020. This means that anybody’s device which goes out of warranty within this period gets an automatic extension for 2 months from the date of expiration of warranty.

Users can visit the Carlcare app on their Infinix devices to check the status of their warranty besides Carlcare is actively troubleshooting customer queries on their social handles.

Speaking on the update, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, “Our customers and fans are of paramount importance and we are doing everything virtually possible to service them at these difficult times. For our customers’ convenience and in line with our customer-centric values we have decided to extend the warranty on the devices by 2 months falling within and beyond the lock down period. We respect the government’s stand on the coronavirus pandemic and believe it is our duty to protect our users’ interests.

Earlier other brands also announced the warranty extension. Lava announced the warranty extension on all its smartphones and feature phones for a period of 60 days. Samsung has extended the standard warranty across its product portfolio till May 31, 2020.

 

Itel Mobile and Tecno Mobile have also recently announced that it is extending the warranty on its range of smartphones due to the Coronavirus lockdown by two months. Prior to this, OnePlus, Realme, Huawei and Oppo had also announced an extension of warranty period of their devices.

