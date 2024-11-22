India Vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series: Where to Watch Live

Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for a thrilling contest as India and Australia lock horns in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match Test series promises intense battles, fierce rivalries, and a display of exceptional cricketing skills. The first session between India and Australia began from 7:50AM IST today. Here’s how you can watch it live.

In India, the match can be watched through Disney+ Hotstar for those who prefer streaming. The platform will be live-streaming the entire series but you’ll require a subscription to watch it.

If you want to watch the live broadcast, then you can tune in to Star Sports channels as the official broadcaster for the series in India is the Star Sports Network. You can catch all the matches live on Star Sports channels, with coverage available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, and regional languages. The series will also be available on DD Sports for a wider reach.

Australian viewers can tune in to Fox Cricket to watch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy live. Fox Cricket provides comprehensive coverage of the series, including pre- and post-match analysis. Kayo Sports, a popular streaming service in Australia, will also be streaming the series live.

The second match in the series will take place from December 6 till December 10, third will begin from December 14 and end on December 18, fourth will begin from December 26 and end on December 30, while the fifth and the final test match will begin on January 3 and end on January 7, 2025.

India enters the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the defending champion, having clinched victory in the last four series against Australia. However, the team faces immense pressure after failing to secure a single win in the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

