Inbase Urban Fab Smartwatch launched for kids at an introductory price of Rs 2999

Inbase has launched Urban Fab Smartwatch for smart teenagers and kids. The smartwatch comes with a special design and is available in four colours Pink, Blue, Light Purple and Army Green.

Inbase Urban Fab Smartwatch has an MRP of Rs 5,499, and will be available in the market from December 25, 2021. As a part of the special festive offer, customers can purchase it at Rs 2999. Backed with a 12-Months warranty, the watch will be available on the company’s official website and other leading online and offline stores.

Inbase Urban Fab Features

The watch is specially designed for the age group of 5-15 years old children. The watch is very light in weight and comes with 100+ watch faces that keep updating so that the kids can have a new watch face every day, as per the company.

Further, this watch comes with 10 alarms to remind them of their daily activities such as waking up early on time, breakfast, time to go to school, homework, playing time, family time, sleeping time, etc.

In addition, the smartwatch comes with 4 in-built games namely 2048, Candy Crush, Maze and Fly a Plane. Urban Fab Teen is backed with an IP68 rating and is water-resistant so even with any of those frequent accidental cola/juice spills, their gaming sessions can be continued uninterrupted.

The watch also comes with multiple health functions such as heart rate, sleep tracking, walking, and running, etc. So you can keep a track of your kid’s health without really taking them to the doctor. Moreover, the watch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life with normal, regular working time and 14 days on standby mode.

Lastly, the smartwatch comes with a child lock feature. This means you can set a lock for the watch with a password.