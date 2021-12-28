Ignitron Motocorp enters 2-wheeler EV motorbike segment with CYBORG

Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. has today announced its foray into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) motorbike segment with CYBORG. It is a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles and sound engineering

Ignitron Motocorp has launched CYBORG; a range of premium electric motorbikes. These bikes are claimed to come with smarter, safer, and environmentally-friendly technology.

CYBORG will be a range of premium electric motorbikes, offering an all-new motorcycling experience – accessible to new riders and thrilling for accomplished motorcyclists.

As per the company, CYBORG bikes are unique in terms of design, aesthetics, style, features and technology offering consumers with the best in class product. The brand will focus on making the safest motorbikes in India will continually explore new ways to improve battery technology and manufacturing processes.

Manufacturing and assembly of the electric motorbikes has already begun at company’s plant in Manesar, Gurugaon. In the initial phase, the company has a capacity to produce 40,000 Units in the financial year 2022-23.

CYBORG will introduce 3 variants of electric motorbikes in the Cruiser, Regular and Sports segment in India. The first flagship product – Cruiser model is the Yoda which has been designed to reimagine the relationship between the bike and the rider. Yoda is India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery and is targeted at auto enthusiasts.

The company will have a robust sales and service network spread across India covering the north, south and western regions of India with super distributors and service centers.

They are also partnering for SOS (road side assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go CYBORG {Joule} Stations which will be located at every 1 Kilo meters. These are compact home charge sockets which give fast charging of 50% in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited in the vendors account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.