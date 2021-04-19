iGear 'Vintage Vibes' Retro-style 7-band Radio launched with Bluetooth, MP3 Playback and Emergency Torch

The Vintage Vibes is a highly portable audio solution for anyone who wants to enjoy personal music or tune in to their local radio stations on FM, AM or SW (SW1-SW5) with the liberty of connecting their gadgets for Bluetooth audio.

Advertisement

iGear has launched Vintage Vibes – a Radio with 7-band, Bluetooth, MP3 player and emergency torch. The iGear Vintage Vibes will be available for Rs 2,250 in a black and bronze dual-tone look, with a standard industry warranty of 1 year, on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

The Vintage Vibes is a highly portable audio solution for anyone who wants to enjoy personal music or tune in to their local radio stations on FM, AM or SW (SW1-SW5) with the liberty of connecting their gadgets for Bluetooth audio.

Advertisement

The iGear Vintage Vibes features a 7-band radio system consisting of FM, AM and SW (SW1-SW5) so that you can tune in to your favourite local radio stations or terrestrial radio stations around the area. It sports a telescopic antenna for FM and SW radio which can help with receiving radio signals even in remote areas, with ease. To give you the classic feel of tuning a radio back in the ‘80s, the Vintage Vibes uses analog dials and switches for volume control, radio tuning or mode selection.

The iGear Vintage Vibes also features a built-in MP3 player and you can plug in a USB pen drive or TF card with your favourite music playlist to start a small party wherever you need it. It also features Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity so you can pair your smartphone, tablet or laptop to stream audio for a louder and crystal-clear performance.

The iGear Vintage Vibes 8W audio speaker system has a 4-way charging method to keep it powered. It can be powered using the standard household 220V AC power lines or a standard 5V DC micro USB phone charger. It sports an in-built 1200mAh rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that can power it up when there’s no power source.

And lastly, when you are outdoors, you can also recharge it using the sunlight with its solar cells located on the top. And lastly, if there’s absolutely no charge, power source or sunlight option, you can simply pop in two UM-1 (D-size) cells in the rear compartment and get it up and running within seconds.

iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented on the new audio accessory stating, “The iGear Vintage Vibes is a superb retro-style accessory for anyone who wants to re-live the past where one can tune on to their favourite local radio stations while enjoying the amenities of advanced today’s wireless audio technology. It also features solar charging and an emergency torch which makes it a very unique gadget ideal for camping and trekking.”