iFFALCON launches K72 TV with video calling camera for Rs 51,999

iFFALCON has today expanded its lineup of the K series. This includes the new video calling enabled 55-inch TV, K72 which is priced at Rs 51,999.

iFFALCON K72 Features

The TV features a magic camera that allows the users to take and make video calls through their TV via the Google Duo app. The TV sports Dolby Vision, Dolby ATMOS, Android(R) 11, AIPQ Engine, HDMI ports, Dual-band WIFI, MEMC and many more advanced features. The smart TV comes with an ultra-slim bezel display offering a better screen to body ratio.

The smart TV supports 4K visuals with numerous colours and ultra-high definition resolution. The TV is equipped to upscale and reproduce low-quality images to 4K visuals. The TV is also supported by the latest version of Android that is Android(R) 11. Enhancing the audio output, the UHD TV also brings augmented audio experience with the box speakers combined with Dolby Audio.

This UHD Smart TV supports various HDR formats including HDR 10. This brings the frame to frame optimization of the content. With the help of improved colour saturations and extended colour gamut, the viewers can experience brilliant detailing of the colours along with enhanced brightness, sharpness and contrast.

The Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) helps to get smoother visuals thereby allowing the gaming fans to enjoy lag-free and blur-free visuals during their gaming session. The television is also equipped to ensure faster web browsing and better performance. It is supporting multiple OTT and gaming platforms.

The iFFALCON K72 features AIxIoT which enables the users to use their smart TV more conveniently. It offers the users the flexibility to control all their smart home appliances with the help of their TV. The users also have the ease to control their TV through voice commands without using the remote.