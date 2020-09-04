IFA 2020: TCL introduces TCL 10 TabMax, TabMid tablets, smartwatch for senior citizens and more

The company has introduced two tablets including TCL 10 TabMax, TCL 10 TabMid, MoveAudio S200 wireless earbuds and MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A during the launch event.

TCL 10 Tab Max, TCL 10 TabMid

The TCL 10 Tab Max comes with a 10.36-inch Full HD+ display and it comes with a stylus support as well. The stylus also features ultra-low latency mode. It comes with advanced dual-microphone systems along with dual speakers for high-definition video calls. The front sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The rear panel comes with a 13-megapixel shooter.

The TCL 10 Tab Max is loaded with a 8000mAh battery and it comes with an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. TCL 10 Tab Max will be offered across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi only models beginning in Q4 2020 for EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively.

TCL 10 Tab Mid, on the other hand, features an 8-inch Full HD IPS display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The tablet comes with a 5500mAh battery. On the connectivity front, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more. The tablet will be available fro Q4 of 2020 in certain regions across Europe and Asis Pacific. The tablet comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (roughly Rs 19,700).

TCL MoveTime Family Watch MT43A

The company has also introduced a new smartwatch that is designed for senior citizens. Dubbed as MoveTime Family Watch MT43A, the smartwatch comes with a price tag of EUR 199 (approx. Rs 17,200) and it will be available in North America and Europe this autumn. The smartwatch will be available Dark Grey and Black colour options.

The smartwatch comes with two-way hands-free calling option and it also comes with automatic fall detection, medication reminders and heart-rate monitoring. The smartwatch comes with a fall detection feature that notes and sends an immediate alert within 60 seconds if the wearer falls. The wearable allows for sending voice or text messages from their wrist, and also allows two-way calling for emergency hands-free calling.

The smartwatch is loaded with a 1.41-inch AMOLED display and it comes with a 600mAh battery, which can last up to 2 days. The watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform and it is loaded with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The TCL MoveTime Family Watch has a dedicated SOS button and it is IP67 water and dust resistant.

TCL MoveAudio S200 wireless earbuds

Coming to the earbuds, it comes with ENC support to reduce background noise and it is loaded with four built-in microphones for better call quality. The earbuds are IP54 rated making them waterproof, dustproof and sweatproof. The earbuds come with smart wearing detection features that automatically play or pause music or video when the user takes off or on the headphones. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and it provides up to 3.5 hours of battery life on a single use and up to 23 hours of battery life with the charging case.