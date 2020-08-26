Advertisement

Huawei Y9a is reportedly in works

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 3:38 pm

The render shows that the smartphone will come with a notchless display.
Huawei is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as Huawei Y9a. Now, some details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by GSMArena, the Huawei Y9a will come in two colour options including Purple and a gradient finish. The render shows that the smartphone will come with a notch-less display, meaning that it will feature a pop-up selfie camera. Furthermore, the back panel comes with a circular camera bump that houses four sensors. The Huawei 9a will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. 

 

The report further highlights that the smartphone will be loaded with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it will support a 40W SuperCharge fast charging solution. That said, no other information is available about the upcoming Huawei Y9a. 

 

Previously, the company introduced Huawei Maimang 9 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Maimang 9 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has an expandable memory with up to 256GB.

 

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

