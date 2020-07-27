Advertisement

Huawei Maimang 9 5G goes official with 64-megapixel triple cameras, Dimensity 800 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 3:30 pm

Huawei Maimang 9 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Huawei has today launched Maimang 9, the company’s latest 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Maimang 9 is priced at 2199 yuan for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 2399 yuan. It comes in Black, Pink and Forest Green colours.

 

Huawei Maimang 9 Specifications


Huawei Maimang 9 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor with upto 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has an expandable memory with up to 256GB.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Huawei Maimang 9 5G runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and pack a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.

The phone has a gradient finish on the back and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro announced with Dimensity 800 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei Enjoy 20 to launch soon with round camera setup and pop-up selfie camera

Alleged Huawei Enjoy 20s spotted with 6.81 inches full HD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 800

Huawei Maimang 9 with 64-megapixel triple camera setup to be announced on July 27

