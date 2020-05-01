Huawei Watch GT 2e confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display.

Huawei Watch GT 2e was recently reported to be launched in India soon. Now the smartwatch is confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart.



Huawei Watch GT 2e is now listed on the Huawei India website and Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has also listed the Huawei Watch GT 2e price which is Rs 19,990.



To recall, Huawei introduced Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch in March this year. The country is currently in lockdown period till May 3 due to the COVID-19. So probably, the smartwatch will launch in India this month only once the lockdown is lifted.



The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by Kirin A1 chip and has 4GB of storage onboard. It is 5ATM certified and it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters.





The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 15 professional workout modes including climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training. The smartwatch also includes an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels along with heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring feature as well.



Huawei Watch GT 2e supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and higher, and iOS 9.0 and above. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver 14 days of battery life. The watch case weighs 43g without the straps.



Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it comes with a host of sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more.

