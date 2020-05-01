Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2e confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 11:14 am

Latest News

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display.
Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2e was recently reported to be launched in India soon. Now the smartwatch is confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is now listed on the Huawei India website and Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has also listed the Huawei Watch GT 2e price which is Rs 19,990.

To recall, Huawei introduced Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch in March this year. The country is currently in lockdown period till May 3 due to the COVID-19. So probably, the smartwatch will launch in India this month only once the lockdown is lifted.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by Kirin A1 chip and has 4GB of storage onboard. It is 5ATM certified and it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters.

Huawei Watch GT 2e



The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 15 professional workout modes including climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training. The smartwatch also includes an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels along with heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring feature as well.

Huawei Watch GT 2e supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and higher, and iOS 9.0 and above. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver 14 days of battery life. The watch case weighs 43g without the straps.  

Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it comes with a host of sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more.

Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2 with Kirin A1 chipset launched in India starting at Rs 14,990

Huawei Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life announced

Huawei Watch GT 2 gets update with Sp02 blood oxygen measuring feature

Huawei Watch GT 2e to reportedly launch in India after lockdown period

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Watch GT 2e Huawei Watch GT 2e launch Huawei Watch GT 2e specs Huawei Watch GT 2e features Huawei Watch GT 2e price Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch Huawei smartwatches Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ubon introduces face shield in India for Rs 399

Amazfit X smartwatch announced with 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display and 7-day battery life

Casio launches NASA themed G-shock

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies