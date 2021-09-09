Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launching in India next week

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been launched internationally before, and the brand has confirmed the India launch of the same. While an exact date for the launch hasn’t been confirmed, it is now known that the smartwatch will arrive in the country later next week.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Specifications

The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a 326ppi pixel density. Further, the display has Sapphite crystal-infused glass protection and a titanium frame. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. In addition, the wearable runs on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS. However, its unclear whether the Watch GT 2 Pro from Huawei will run on the same software in India as well.

The watch offers tracking for over 100 workout modes. This includes 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.

Furthermore, it supports wireless charging and promises up to 2 weeks of battery life, 5 minutes of wireless quick charge, offering 10 hours of use.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with heart rate tracking with TruSeen 4.0+. It alerts users of abnormal heart rate. There is also a SpO2 monitor, TruSleep sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. The watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 devices. However, the company says that the ECG feature is not supported with iOS phones. It measures 46.7×46.7×11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without strap.