Huawei P50 Pro, P50 launched with Snapdragon 888

Huawei has launched two new phones in China – Huawei P50 Pro and the Huawei P50. The Huawei P50 Pro comes with two different chipsets including Snapdragon 888 and the Kirin 9000. These will be sold on a region-wise basis. The regular P50 comes with Snapdragon 888.

The Huawei P50 Pro is priced at CNY 5,988 (approx Rs 68,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 6,488 (approx Rs 74,500). The top 8GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,488 (approx Rs 86,000). The Kirin 9000 variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,988 (approx Rs 91,800).

Coming to the Huawei P50, it is priced at CNY 4,488 (approx Rs 51,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,988 (approx Rs 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Huawei P50 Specifications

The Huawei P50 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,224×2,700 pixels) OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming. It has a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 458ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage.

You get a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone. There’s a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture and OIS. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Huawei P50 packs a 4,100mAh battery with 66W Wired Fast Charging. The smartphone is IP68 rated making it water and dust resistant. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It can be expandable up to 256GB via a nano memory card. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 2. Although it is a 5G-supported processor, Huawei has limited the connectivity to 4G.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro sports the same display as the P50 but with a higher 120hz refresh rate and a slightly bigger size at 6.6-inches. The device is equipped with two processor options – HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It further supports Nano Memory card for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Huawei P50 Pro is backed by a 4,360mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge and 50W Wireless Super Fast Charge. It supports wireless reverse charging also. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The phone is IP68-rated water and dust resistant.

The P50 Pro by Huawei features a quad camera setup on the rear. There’s a 50-megapixel primary colour camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 40-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.4 selfie camera with auto focus support. This phone also runs on HarmonyOS 2.