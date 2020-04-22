Huawei Watch GT 2 gets update with Sp02 blood oxygen measuring feature

Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds the SpO2 blood oxygen measuring feature with improved system stability.

Advertisement

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has received a new software update in India. It adds the SpO2 blood oxygen measuring feature along with improved system stability.



The SpO2 feature comes with the firmware version 1.0.6.26. It helps detect blood oxygen levels. With this, users can understand how their body is adapting and adjusting to their workouts, sleep cycles and environmental changes. A healthy person should have an SpO2 level between 90 and 100.



To update, you'll need to connect your GT2 smartwatch to your smartphone via Bluetooth to the Huawei Health app. You can now open the app, head over to Devices > Huawei Watch GT 2 > Firmware update.



To recall, the Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India in December. The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two dial sizes - 42mm and 46mm. The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm Sport (Black) is priced at Rs 15,990, 46mm Leather Sport is priced at Rs. 17,990, and the 46mm Titanium Grey (Metal) is priced at Rs 21,990. The 42mm Black variant is priced at Rs 14,990.



The 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. The 46mm variant of the Huawei GT 2 packs in a 455mAh battery while the smaller 42mm variant houses a 215mAh battery.



Huawei Watch GT2 comes with 5ATM certification and supports Bluetooth v5.1. It is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iO S9.0 and above devices.











