Huawei Watch Fit tipped to launch in India before Diwali

Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch was launched in China last year. Now the fitness tracker is tipped to make its debut in India soon.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter has revealed that Huawei Watch Fit will be launched in the Indian market before the Diwali festival. If this comes true, we will see Huawei launching the Huawei Watch Fit in the coming weeks. Have a lok at his tweet below:

Huawei Watch Fit Indian variant specifications:

– 1.64" AMOLED display

– Huawei Super charge

– 12 built in easy fitness animation courses

– VO2 Max tracker

As per the leaks, the Indian variant of the fitness tracker is said to feature a 1.64-inch AMOLED display. It is said to come with Huawei Super charge and 12 built in easy fitness animation courses. Further there will also be support for a VO2 Max tracker and Real time track record via GPS.

Huawei Watch Fit Features

The Huawei watch comes loaded with a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 280 x 456 pixels and it features touchscreen. The display comes with 2.5D curved glass and it comes with 326ppi pixel density and 70 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Watch Fit comes with six new Always-On display watch faces that show various information when the watch is active. The smartwatch comes with 12 kinds of animated workout exercises. This includes exercise at work, full-body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. It also comes with 96 workout modes including 11 sports modes like running, cycling and more. It also features custom workout mode as well.

The smartwatch is loaded with a GPS sensor and it comes with an AI heart-rate algorithm along with new sensors that provide real-time information like scientific training, effect evaluation and more. It also features SpO2 blood oxygen monitor along with menstruation cycle trackers, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for better sleep tracking, and TruRelax. Other features include SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar events and one also controls music, click a photo, find their phone and more with Watch Fit.

In terms of battery, it comes with up to 10 days of battery life and 12 hours of battery with GPS mode. It comes with 6-axis IMU sensor along with optical heart-rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor.