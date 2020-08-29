Huawei Watch Fit with stretched display announced

The smartwatch comes with a price tag of 399 AED and it has been launched in the UAE.

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, known as Huawei Watch Fit. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of 399 AED and it has been launched in the UAE.

The latest smartwatch from Huawei comes loaded with a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 280 x 456 pixels and it features touchscreen. The display comes with 2.5D curved glass and it comes with 326ppi pixel density and 70 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Watch Fit comes with six new Always-On display watch faces that show various information when the watch is active. The smartwatch comes with 12 kinds of animated workout exercises including exercise at work, full-body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. It also comes with 96 workout modes including 11 sports modes like running, cycling and more. It also features custom workout mode as well.

The smartwatch is loaded with a GPS sensor and it comes with an AI heart-rate algorithm along with new sensors that provide real-time information like scientific training, effect evaluation and more. It also features SpO2 blood oxygen monitor along with menstruation cycle trackers, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for better sleep tracking, and TruRelax. Other features include SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar events and one also controls music, click a photo, find their phone and more with Watch Fit.

In terms of battery, it comes with up to 10 days of battery life and 12 hours of battery with GPS mode. It comes with 6-axis IMU sensor along with optical heart-rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor.