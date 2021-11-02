Huawei Watch Fit launched in India with 10-day battery life

Huawei has launched the Watch Fit in India after teasing it in the country last week via Amazon. The Watch Fit comes with features like a 10-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, support for 97 workout modes and much more.

The Huawei Watch Fit is priced in India at Rs 8,990. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India with sale beginning from today i.e., November 2. As for colour options, it comes in multiple strap colours including Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, Graphite Black, and more. Huawei is also providing a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase as a part of a launch offer. It is a limited period offer till stocks last.

Huawei Watch Fit Specifications

The Huawei Watch comes loaded with a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 280 x 456 pixels, and it features a touchscreen. In addition, the display comes with 2.5D curved glass and it comes with 326ppi pixel density and 70 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartwatch is loaded with a GPS sensor, and it comes with an AI heart-rate algorithm and new sensors that provide real-time information like scientific training, effect evaluation and more. It also features a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and menstruation cycle trackers, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for better sleep tracking, and relaxation. Other features include SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar events and one also controls music, click a photo, find their phone and more with Watch Fit.

Read More: Huawei Watch Fit Mini announced with 96 sports modes, up to 14 days battery life

The Watch Fit comes with six new Always-On display watch faces that show various information when the watch is active. In addition, the smartwatch comes with 12 kinds of animated workout exercises. This includes exercise at work, full-body stretch, ab ripper and contains 44 standard movement demonstrations. It also comes with 96 workout modes, including 11 sports modes like running, cycling and more. It also features a custom workout mode as well.

In terms of battery, it comes with up to 10 days of battery life and 12 hours of battery with GPS mode. Furthermore, there’s also a 6-axis IMU sensor along with optical heart-rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor.