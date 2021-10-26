Huawei Watch Fit Mini announced with 96 sports modes, up to 14 days battery life

Huawei has launched a new smartwatch in Europe. The company has launched Huawei Watch Fit Mini in the Huawei Watch Fit series. The new watch comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, up to 96 sports modes, 14 days battery life and more.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini Price

The newly launched watch is priced at EUR 99, which is approx. Rs 8,600. The Huawei smartwatch was spotted on Amazon’s Germany website, and it is currently listed as ‘out of stock.’ It comes in a Light Gold colour option for the body, while the strap comes in three colour options – Frosty White, Mocha Brown, and Taro Purple.

Features

The Huawei Watch comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, and it features a touchscreen. In addition, the display comes with 282 ppi pixel density.

The Watch Fit Mini comes with 12 kinds of animated workout exercises. This includes exercise at work, full-body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. It also comes with up to 96 workout modes like swimming, cycling, walking, running and more.

The smartwatch features SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and menstruation cycle trackers, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for better sleep tracking, and TruRelax. In terms of battery, Huawei Watch Fit Mini packs a 180mAh battery. It claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life and 12 hours of battery with GPS mode.

It comes with 6-axis IMU sensor along with an optical heart-rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor. The Huawei wearable measures 51.2×25.91×11.04mm and weighs 20 grams, excluding the strap.

Lastly, the wearable comes with Bluetooth 5 connectivity option, and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later.