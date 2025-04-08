Huawei Watch Fit 3 Launched in India: Things to Know

Huawei Watch Fit 3 has been launched in India as the brand’s latest budget smartwatch with features like an in-built GPS, an AMOLED display, support for both Android and iOS devices, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the Huawei Watch Fit 3.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: Price, Availability

The HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the Midnight Black, Nebula Pink, Moon White and Green shades. The Space Grey variant with Nylon Strap costs Rs 15,999. However, the company is selling the smartwatch for as low as Rs 10,999 on Amazon.in. Aside from Amazon, the watch will be available from Flipkart and the RTC Official Website.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: Specs, Features

The smartwatch comes with built-in GPS and a handy Track Run mode that accurately maps your running routes and tracks lap distances. HUAWEI’s Smart Suggestions feature is a nice touch—it recommends workouts based on your habits, how many calories you’ve burned, and even the current weather.

Read More: Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Launched in India

It’s got a sleek, lightweight aluminum alloy body that looks sharp on the wrist. You’ll find all the essentials, like SPO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and calorie tracking, plus extras like atrial fibrillation alerts, women’s health tracking, and support for over 100 workout modes. The watch also gets a functional rotating crown and a button on the right side.

It works with both Android (8.0 and up) and iOS (13.0 and up) devices. As for battery life, the 400mAh battery delivers up to 10 days on a typical charge or around 7 days if you’re a heavy user. And if you’re in a rush, a quick 10-minute charge gives you enough juice for a full day. The watch is 5ATM rated as well and connects wirelessly to devices via Bluetooth v5.2.