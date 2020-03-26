  • 13:26 Mar 26, 2020

Huawei Smartwatch users can now avail doorstep repair facility

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 12:22 pm

Huawei has introduced no cost replacement policy for Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT during the warranty period. These smartwatches were recently launched in India
Huawei has a rolled out doorstep repair service for its SmartWatch customers in India. The service can be availed by Huawei smartwatch users whose watches are in-warranty as well outside warranty period. As part of the initiative, the smartwatches will be picked and dropped back at the consumer's premises after the repair.

 

Huawei has introduced no cost replacement policy for Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT during the warranty period.  These smartwatches were recently launched in India. In case a Huawei smartwatch shows manufacturing defects or performance-related issues, Huawei will replace the watch if it is in the warranty period and as per its warranty policy. For those consumers whose watches are out of warranty, Huawei has introduced a special repair solution for its out-of-warranty watches.

Huawei smartwatch users can get spare parts, including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and mainboard, replaced for the out-of-warranty Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm) & Huawei Watch GT. The spare part charges for out-of-warranty repair can be checked on the Huawei India Website or Support App. Customers will also get 90 days warranty for the parts replaced during the out of warranty repair.

 

Huawei said in a statement, "The offer is applicable for Huawei Watch GT 2 46(mm) variant and Huawei Watch GT, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail.” “India is a very important market for Huawei and such services are the perfect embodiment of our commitment to providing only the very best experience to the Indian consumers,” the statement added.

 

Additionally, there will also be dedicated expert support. To avail the services online, customers can access the dedicated IVR/ toll-free number 1800-209-6555 between 9 AM and 9 PM, which is attended by expert professionals at the Contact Centre.

Tags: Huawei

