Advertisement

Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV with pop-up camera announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 4:51 pm

Latest News

The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,000) and it will available in Black and Silver Diamond Grey colour options

 

Huawei has announced the launch of its new Smart TV along with Nova 7 series of smartphones. Dubbed as Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV, the Smart TV comes with a price tag of 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,000) and it will available in Black and Silver Diamond Grey colour options

 

The latest Smart TV from Huawei comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Smart TV is loaded with a pop-up camera that the company claims to deliver 1080p HD video calls. The camera pops up whenever there is a need. The Smart TV is loaded with a 55-inch 4K HDR LCD display with 90 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and MEMC motion compensation technology.

 

The Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV is powered by  Honghu quad-core processor with two Cortex-A73 cores and Two Cortex-A53 cores. It is loaded with Mali-G51 GPU and it is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The Smart TV also features built-in AI fitness 2.0 function. With this, the AI Smart Eye will automatically recognise human bones and joints in real-time and it will provide guidance for different exercises. Furthermore, one can pause the exercise by waving your arms and one can skip the lesson by waving the right hand.

 

In terms of audio, the Smart TV comes with a 2.4L large sound cavity speaker that is claimed to offer enhanced audio experience. The setup comes with four 10W speakers and two 2W tweeters. The Smart TV also comes with a smart cross-screen feature which allows users to project the mobile screen on the TV. The Smart TV is just 6.9mm thick and it comes to various ports like HDMI 2.0, 3in-1 AV port, DTMB and USB 3.0 port.

 

 

Huawei 8K 5G-connected TV on the works, could release this year

Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition announced

Huawei Smart TV X65 launched with OLED screen, pop-up camera

Latest News from Huawei

Tags: Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV launch Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV specs Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV features Huawei Smart TVs Huawei

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme TV's Remote gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

iFFALCON F2A TV receives Android 9 update

Huawei Smart TV X65 launched with OLED screen, pop-up camera

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies