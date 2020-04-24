Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV with pop-up camera announced

The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,000) and it will available in Black and Silver Diamond Grey colour options

Huawei has announced the launch of its new Smart TV along with Nova 7 series of smartphones. Dubbed as Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV, the Smart TV comes with a price tag of 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,000) and it will available in Black and Silver Diamond Grey colour options

The latest Smart TV from Huawei comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Smart TV is loaded with a pop-up camera that the company claims to deliver 1080p HD video calls. The camera pops up whenever there is a need. The Smart TV is loaded with a 55-inch 4K HDR LCD display with 90 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and MEMC motion compensation technology.

The Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV is powered by Honghu quad-core processor with two Cortex-A73 cores and Two Cortex-A53 cores. It is loaded with Mali-G51 GPU and it is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Smart TV also features built-in AI fitness 2.0 function. With this, the AI Smart Eye will automatically recognise human bones and joints in real-time and it will provide guidance for different exercises. Furthermore, one can pause the exercise by waving your arms and one can skip the lesson by waving the right hand.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV comes with a 2.4L large sound cavity speaker that is claimed to offer enhanced audio experience. The setup comes with four 10W speakers and two 2W tweeters. The Smart TV also comes with a smart cross-screen feature which allows users to project the mobile screen on the TV. The Smart TV is just 6.9mm thick and it comes to various ports like HDMI 2.0, 3in-1 AV port, DTMB and USB 3.0 port.