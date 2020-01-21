Huawei releases its EMUI 10 rollout schedule, to start this month

Huawei has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more.

Huawei has revealed the EMUI 10 update schedule for its range of smartphones. The brand has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more.



Huawei has announced that the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20X 4G, and Huawei Nova 5T will start receiving the EMUI 10 update starting this month. Phones like Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 20X 5G, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design, Huawei Mate Porsche Design RS, Huawei P Smart 2019, Huawei P Smart+ 2019, Huawei P Smart Pro, Huawei P Smart Z, Huawei Nova 4, and Huawei Nova Lite 3 will get the update in later months.

One should regularly look out for a notification in the eligible phones for the update or can check for the EMUI 10 update on phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

EMUI 10 which was announced back in August last year with a revamped UI, Always on Display, better performance and a system-wide dark mode. EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces.

On the performance front, EMUI 10 offers a 60 percent boost when using GPU Turbo. The Mate 20 Pro with EMUI 10 will also be able to offer 20 percent better performance in EROFS files system. There will also be optimisations in Turbo Link with as much as a 70 percent increase in efficiency.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro were launched in September last year with EMUI 10 software out-of-the-box. Recently Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 and the Honor 10 Lite received the Android 10 update in India.