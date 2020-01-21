  • 14:25 Jan 21, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei releases its EMUI 10 rollout schedule, to start this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2020 1:27 pm

Latest News

Huawei has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more.
Advertisement

Huawei has revealed the EMUI 10 update schedule for its range of smartphones. The brand has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more.

Huawei has announced that the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20X 4G, and Huawei Nova 5T will start receiving the EMUI 10 update starting this month. Phones like Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 20X 5G, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design, Huawei Mate Porsche Design RS, Huawei P Smart 2019, Huawei P Smart+ 2019, Huawei P Smart Pro, Huawei P Smart Z, Huawei Nova 4, and Huawei Nova Lite 3 will get the update in later months.

 

One should regularly look out for a notification in the eligible phones for the update or can check for the EMUI 10 update on phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Advertisement

 

EMUI 10 which was announced back in August last year with a revamped UI, Always on Display, better performance and a system-wide dark mode. EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces. 

 

On the performance front, EMUI 10 offers a 60 percent boost when using GPU Turbo. The Mate 20 Pro with EMUI 10 will also be able to offer 20 percent better performance in EROFS files system. There will also be optimisations in Turbo Link with as much as a 70 percent increase in efficiency.

 

To recall, the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro were launched in September last year with EMUI 10 software out-of-the-box. Recently Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 and the Honor 10 Lite received the Android 10 update in India.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Honor 20, View 20 and more start receiving Android 10 update

Honor 10 Lite starts receiving Android 10-based stable EMUI 10 update in India

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 update

Honor 20i receives Android 10 powered EMUI 10 update

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei EMUI 10 EMUI 10 Features EMUI

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 mobile platforms launched in India

Huawei Mate Xs smartphone spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India, price starts from Rs 36,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies