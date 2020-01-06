Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 update

The latest Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update brings new animation, dark mode, improved UI, magazine-style lock screen, and more.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has reportedly received the Android 10 update in India along with the November 2019 security patch. The latest update brings new animation, dark mode, improved UI, magazine-style lock screen, and more.



The latest update weighs in at 3.49GB and shifts the build number of the device to version 10.0.0.159. If you are a Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 user, you can check for the EMUI 10 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Users can also upgrade via the HiCare app provided you are on the latest version of the HiCare app.



EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces. In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement - HiCar.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a price tag of Rs 15,990. The Huawei Y9 Prime comes with 6.59-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has an octa-Core Kirin 710F chipset with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie and fueled by a 4000mAh battery which charges via a USB Type-C port.