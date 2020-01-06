Honor 10 Lite starts receiving Android 10-based stable EMUI 10 update in India

The Honor 10 Lite update brings new features system-wide dark theme, new animations, improved user experience and more.

The news of the update comes from Huawei Central who reported that the rollout is confirmed in the Indian models but soon expand to other markets as well. The latest update weighs in at 3.56GB and shifts the build number of the device to version 10.0.0.159.



If you are an Honor 10 Lite user, you can check for the MIUI 11 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update.



EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces. On the performance front, EMUI 10 offers a 60 percent boost when using GPU Turbo.

To recall, the Honor 10 Lite is equipped with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor along with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The phone has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with Sony IMX576 sensor. There is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel shooter. The Honor 10 Lite is backed by a 3400mAh battery.

