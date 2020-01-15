Huawei P30 Lite Android 10 update starts rolling out

The update brings all the features and goodies of the EMUI 10 as well as Android 10 for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Advertisement

After recently rolling out the Android 10 update to its Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei has now started rolling out the update to its P30 Lite smartphone as well. The latest update brings all the features and goodies of the EMUI 10 as well as Android 10 for the Huawei P30 Lite.



The latest update weighs in at 3.93GB and shifts the build number of the device to version 10.0.0.159. Piunikaweb reports that the update is currently rolling out only in SriLanka.



You can check for the EMUI 10 update by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Alternatively, you can also check the update by heading to the HiCare app on your device to check the status of the fresh software.



EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces. In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement - HiCar.

Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with 2312 x 1080 pixels resolution and tall 19.5:9 ratio. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G51 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

For the camera, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera with a combination of 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.0.1.