  • 16:36 Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Lite Android 10 update starts rolling out

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 3:44 pm

Latest News

The update brings all the features and goodies of the EMUI 10 as well as Android 10 for the Huawei P30 Lite.
Advertisement

After recently rolling out the Android 10 update to its Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei has now started rolling out the update to its P30 Lite smartphone as well. The latest update brings all the features and goodies of the EMUI 10 as well as Android 10 for the Huawei P30 Lite.

The latest update weighs in at 3.93GB and shifts the build number of the device to version 10.0.0.159. Piunikaweb reports that the update is currently rolling out only in SriLanka.

You can check for the EMUI 10 update by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Alternatively, you can also check the update by heading to the HiCare app on your device to check the status of the fresh software.

EMUI 10 features rounded UI icons, new animations, a multi-screen UI, system-wide dark mode, 1080P FHD video calling, new HiCar UI, native interconnection between smartphones and PCs and large texts and grid spaces. In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement - HiCar.

 

Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with 2312  x 1080 pixels resolution and tall 19.5:9 ratio. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G51 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

 

For the camera, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera with a combination of 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.0.1.

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launched in India, price starts Rs 19,990

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 update

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition launched with Google apps, 6GB RAM

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei P30 Lite Huawei P30 Lite Android 10 Huawei P30 Lite update EMUI 10

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors and renders surface

Xiaomi’s latest patent reveals new type of wraparound displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature 3,300 mAh battery, ultra thin glass

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies