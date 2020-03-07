Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite now available for pre-book

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by 2.4GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite was recently launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Now the tablet is available for pre-booking on Flipkart till stocks last and other leading retail channels across India like Croma stores and general trade outlets.

First 500 customers who book the tablet from 12 A.M onwards, between March 6 - 13 will get HUAWEI Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite worth MRP 3,999, for free. The first sale of the tablet will be held from 12 A.M. on March 13.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is priced at Rs 22,990 and it comes in Space Grey colour option. The tablet features a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by 2.4GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor. It comes loaded with a stylus that features a metal body and it comes with 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity.

For the camera department, the MediaPad M5 Lite has 8-megapixel front and the same 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet has a 7500 mAh battery with HUAWEI QuickCharge technology and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top.

For audio, the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite pairs with quad speakers co-engineered with Harman Kardon. Furthermore, the Huawei's Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology reduces the external noise power, as well as improves the low-frequency sound effect.

As far connectivity is concerned, Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite includes 4G LTE (though optional) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The MediaPad M5 Lite measures 243.4 x 162.2 x 7.7mm and weighs 475 grams.