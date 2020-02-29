MediaPad M5 lite new variant launched in India for Rs 22,990

The brand has introduced 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option in India.

The new variant comes with a price tag of Rs 22,990 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Croma and key retail stores across the country starting from March 6. The tablet is available in Space Grey colour option. To recall, the company introduced MediaPad M5 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage in September last year for Rs 21,990.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite comes loaded with 5 eye-comfort modes to protect a child's eyesight: Optimal Distance Reminder (provides smart reminders when the M5 lite is less than 25cm from the face), Posture Guidance (provides a reminder to children to not read the tablet when lying down).

The tablet comes loaded with a stylus that features a metal body and it comes with 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity. Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It comes with ClariVu 5.0 technology which adjusts the contrast and colour saturation based on intelligent algorithms, targeting both the video playback and image browsing scenarios for a vivid display.

For the camera department, the MediaPad M5 Lite has 8-megapixel front and the same 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet has a 7500 mAh battery with HUAWEI QuickCharge technology. The tablet is powered by 2.4GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor. In terms of software, Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top.

For audio, the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite pairs with quad speakers co-engineered with Harman Kardon. Furthermore, the Huawei's Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology reduces the external noise power, as well as improves the low-frequency sound effect.

As far connectivity is concerned, Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite includes 4G LTE (though optional) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The MediaPad M5 Lite measures 243.4 x 162.2 x 7.7mm and weighs 475 grams.