Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, Matebook E, MatePad Paper and more announced at MWC 2022

Huawei has made announcements at MWC 2022 with two new Windows 11 laptops - Matebook X Pro 2022 and Matebook E.

By Meenu Rana
Matebook X Pro 2022

Highlights

  • Matebook X Pro 2022 features a 14.2-inch IPS LCD display
  • It features a set of six speakers and four microphones
  • It has a fingerprint scanner on power button.

Huawei at its MWC 2022 event has unveiled the two new Windows 11 laptops – the Matebook X Pro 2022 and Matebook E. The former is the new flagship ultraportable laptop while the Matebook E is a compact 2-in-1 model running full Windows 11.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is priced at 1,899 Euros (Rs. 1,60,000 approx.). The Huawei Matebook E 2-in-1 will start from €649 (Rs. 54,700 approx.) for an Intel i3 variant with 8/128 GB. The i5 variant with 8/256 GB is €999 (Rs. 87,150 approx.).

Matebook X Pro 2022

The Matebook X Pro 2022 features a 14.2-inch IPS LCD display with 3120 x 2080 px resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a narrow frame design with a high 92.5% screen-to-body ratio. Further the display has a 3:2 aspect ratio, 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color gamut.

The MateBook X Pro is equipped with the Intel Core i5-1155G7 and i7-1195G7 processors with 16GB RAM and 512GB/1TB storage options. The new dual Shark Fin fan cooling system improves heat dissipation efficiency and double its performance. It has a fingerprint scanner on power button.

The newest MateBook X Pro features a set of six speakers and four microphones with AI noise-cancellation technology. The device comes with a 60Wh battery and Windows 11 Home.

ALSO READ: Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition announced: Price, Specifications

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C x 4 (support data, charging and DisplayPort), 3.5 mm headset and and microphone 2-in-1 jack x 1. The dimensions are 310 x 221mm x 15.5mm and the weight is 1.38kg.

Matebook E


The Matebook E features a 12.6-inch OLED with with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio and 90% screen to body ratio. It is a Windows 11 tablet that converts to a laptop via its bundled keyboard case.

The tablet is powered by Intel’s 11-gen core i5 and i7 chipsets with Iris XE graphics. It has 8/16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256/512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs. This one comes with four speakers and four microphones.

Matebook E

This device is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also packs a 42 Wh battery which charges at 65W via the bundled charger.

Connectivity features include WiFi 6 IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C x 1 (support charging, data transferring, and Displayport), Thunderbolt 4 x 1, 3.5 mm Headset and Microphone 2-in-1 jack x 1. The tablet measures 306 x 215x 146mm and weighs 709 grams.

Along with these, Huawei has also announced its all-in-one PC dubbed MateStaion X and its first E Ink tablet dubbed MatePad Paper. The MateStation X features a 28.2-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 3840 x 2560 pixel resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It packs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor alongside 16GB RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe storage.

It has a three speaker setup and a built-in fingerprint. The ports include two USB-C ports, two USB-A connectors and a headphone jack.

MatePad Paper

MatePad Paper features 10.3-inch E Ink display. It supports 32 levels of brightness which lets you read in darker environments without any issues.

The tablet runs HarmonyOS 2.0. It packs a Hexa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a 3625mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 28 days of battery life on standby. The device also features a fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button. The tablet weighs 360 grams.

 

