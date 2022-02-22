Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition announced: Price, Specifications

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest laptop in China called Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition. The new laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display, AMD Ryzen processor and a 56Whr battery with 65W fast charging support.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The Huawei laptop will be available for pre-order from February 27.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition Specifications



Coming to the specifications, the MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Further, the display offers 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, the Ryzen 5 5500U. It is loaded with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

In addition, the new laptop is packed with a 56Wh battery, with 65W fast charging support through a USB Type-C port.

In terms of connectivity, the devices features one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, one USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6. Lastly, the laptop measures 16.9mm in thickness and weighs just 1.6 kilograms.

