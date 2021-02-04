Huawei Mate X2 confirmed to be powered by the Kirin 9000

Huawei Mate X2 is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Huawei’s upcoming foldable phone called Huawei Mate X2 smartphone will be announced on February 22. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset.



On the micro-blogging website, Weibo, the company has announced that Huawei Mate X2 will run on in-house Kirin 9000 processor. Huawei had launched the Kirin 9000 SoC in October last year based on 5nm process. The chipset comes with Arm Cortex-A77 CPU and 24-core Mali-G78 GPU.



Huawei Mate X2 will come with an inward folding design, unlike its predecessor - Huawei Mate X which was announced in February 2019. The phone will fold inwards like the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

A render has also been posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station. It shows the device in its folded and unfolded states.

Huawei Mate X2 will come with a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The outer cover display is tipped to be 6.45-inch tall. The display will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Kirin 9000 5nm chipset.



In the photography department, Huawei Mate X2 is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. For the rear, there will be quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor.



The Mate X2 is tipped to run Android 10 OS with EMUI 11. The device is speculated to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W rapid charging. It measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 295 grams.



