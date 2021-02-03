Advertisement

Huawei Mate X2 to be announced on February 22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 11:42 am

Huawei Mate X2 will come with a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support.
Huawei’s first foldable phone called Huawei Mate X was announced in February 2019. Now today the company has officially confirmed on Weibo that it will be announcing its next foldable smartphone on February 22.

The launch poster on the micro-blogging website shared by the company suggests that Huawei Mate X2 will come with an inward folding design, unlike its predecessor. The phone will fold inwards like the Galaxy Z Fold 2,

As per rumours, Huawei Mate X2 will come with a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The outer cover display is tipped to be 6.45-inch tall. The display will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Kirin 9000 5nm chipset.

The foldable smartphone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. For the rear, there will be quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Mate X2 is tipped to run Android 10 OS with EMUI 11. The device is speculated to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W rapid charging. It measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 295 grams.

 

To recall, Huawei Mate X features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.

