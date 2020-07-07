Huawei Mate V foldable phone in works

Huawei Technologies filed a trademark at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name Mate V on July 3.

Huawei and Samsung are the two companies that have so far launched foldable smartphones in the market. Now Huawei is working on its upcoming foldable smartphone. Dubbed as Huawei Mate V, the phone is said to fold inwards much like Samsung's Galaxy Fold.



Earlier Huawei Mate X and the Mate Xs both arrived with fold outwards design. Samsung is also now working on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which will also be flaunting inward folding design.



As of now, it is not confirmed that which product Huawei will use this trademark for. There are speculations that it will likely be a foldable smartphone. Apart from inner folding design, there are reports that this device will use a 120Hz display.



Huawei announced the launch the Huawei Mate Xs earlier this year. The Huawei Mate Xs comes with an 8-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels when unfolded. The phone provides a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 2480 x 1148 pixels when folded, while the back panel of the foldable smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch screen with 2480 x 892 pixels.



The smartphone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10. The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.





On the camera front, the Huawei Mate Xs is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera acts as a front camera after the phone is folded.