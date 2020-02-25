  • 12:39 Feb 25, 2020

Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone with Kirin 990 5G announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 11:59 am

The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 2,499 (approx. Rs 1,96,000) and it will be available globally next month in Interstellar Black colour option.
Huawei has today announced the launch of its new foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs, during an online event. The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 2,499 (approx. Rs 1,96,000) and it will be available globally next month in Interstellar Black colour option. 

 

The latest foldable smartphone comes with 2-layer structure that adds strength to the foldable OLED panel. It is basically a sandwich of two polyamide films with optically clear adhesive between them. The smartphone comes with a new Falcon Wing Hinge that the company is sturdy in nature.  

 

The Huawei Mate Xs comes with an 8-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels when unfolded. The phone provides a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 2480 x 1148 pixels when folded, while the back panel of the foldable smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch screen with 2480 x 892 pixels. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor along with Mali-G76MP16 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10, though it does not come with Google services. The company is relying on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for its latest foldable smartphone. 

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Mate Xs is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with  f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera acts as a front camera after the phone is folded. 

 

The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. It is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G Multi-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC and USB Type-C port.

