Huami Amazfit truly wireless earbuds to launch at CES 2020

Huang Wang, CEO of Humai Technology, revealed that it will introduce a new category of products during the conference at CES 2020.

Advertisement

Huami has confirmed that it will launch new true wireless earbuds at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The company has revealed that it will launch the TWS earbuds on January 07, 2020.

Huang Wang, CEO of Humai Technology, revealed that it will introduce a new category of products during the conference at CES 2020. “Our vision is to build a global healthy ecology, so from this perspective, I have made a lot of interesting explorations on the headset, such as equipped with a heart rate sensor, everyone can look forward to it. There are no shoes, but there will be products related to shoes,” Gizmochina quotes Wang.

This simply means that the upcoming wireless earbuds will be loaded with a heart rate sensor. The upcoming product is also confirmed to come with sound insulation and noise reduction technologies for enhanced music experience. The company has also teased a product category that will be designed for “sports and fitness enthusiasts”. However, there is no other information available about the upcoming wireless earbuds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium version and 42 mm Glitter Edition in India. The company earlier launched GTR 42mm smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999. The 47.2mm Titanium edition is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 42.6mm Glitter edition is priced at Rs 12,999 respectively. Both the watches are available on Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium variant is equipped with 24 days battery life with 1.39” AMOLED display. It comes with a comfortable fluo rubber strap. The Amazfit GTR 42 special glitter edition is embellished with 60 dazzling Swarovski Zirconia and comes with an elegant white leather strap. It supports 12 days of battery life with 1.2” AMOLED display.