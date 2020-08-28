Huami Amazfit Neo Smartwatch: Things you should know

Huami has released a new smartwatche called the 'Huami Amazfit Neo' which comes with a black and white display and can last you 28 days on a single charge. The retro-styled watch is currently selling on AliExpress and you can get it at a decent price after applying the coupons.

Advertisement

The smartwatch industry has been in a growing stage since quite a while now. We have seen many new smartwatches in the past years. Some of these watches include Amazfit GTS and GTR which were launched last year.

Now, Huami has launched another smartwatch called 'Huami Amazfit Neo'. A retro-styled watch which has the latest smart features like any other usual smartwatch.

The Design and Specs

Advertisement

Huami has gone with a retro style for the design which also looks identical to some of the Casio watches. With the looks of it, the smartwatch doesn't seem much 'smart', but you'll be surprised once you start using the watch as it has a bunch of features.

Talking about the display, it comes with a 1.2 inch STN black and white display. The screen also has a lift-to-wake feature and has good sunlight readability. The plastic case for the watch comes attached with the 20mm band that is available in 2 colours which are black and orange.

Smart Features

Some of the features that the watch includes are heart-rate monitoring, personal activity intelligence, different sports modes, exercise tracking, steps and calorie tracking, notification sync, etc. You'll have to download the Zepp app, which is available on both Android and iOS to take advantage of all the features of the watch. The sealed design of the watch also helps it stay under-water without any issues.

It comes equipped with a 160mAh battery that can power the watch for upto 28 days with an always-on display, and as the screen is black and white, it is not very battery consuming. If you want to increase the battery life, you can turn on the power-saving mode and the watch will then last you about 37 days.

Pricing and Availability



The watch has appeared on AliExpress as a pre-sale product and is currently retailing for $39.99 (approx Rs 2,900) after using coupons which are also provided by AliExpress. The original price for the watch is $49.99 (approx. Rs 3,600). You can head over to AliExpress to buy the smartwatch.