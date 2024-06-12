HomeNewsHTC Makes Another Comeback With U24 Pro In A Single Region

HTC Makes Another Comeback With U24 Pro In A Single Region

HTC has announced the launch of U24 Pro smartphone in Taiwan with a Snapdragon chip under the hood and wireless charging support.

HTC U24 Pro launched

HTC was once known for its premium and high-end smartphones but things took a turn for worse when the brand’s launches died down. However, HTC still launches a smartphone or two every year and this year, it is the HTC U24 Pro, a new mid-ranger with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon chip and more.

HTC U24 Pro: Price, Availability

HTC U24 Pro has been launched in Taiwan only, where the 12GB + 256GB base model costs TWD 18,990 (approx Rs 47,000) and the top-end 12GB + 512GB edition is priced at TWD 20,990 (approx Rs 54,200). It comes in Space Blue and Twilight White shades.

HTC U24 Pro: Specs

The U24 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) Full OLED display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Victus protection. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a card.

The handset has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, EIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture. It gets a 50MP f/2.45 front-facing camera also. It runs on 14 operating system.

The device packs a 4600mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support also. For connectivity, it gets 6E, v5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also rated and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

