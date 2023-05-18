HTC is back, once again: HTC U23, U23 Pro smartphones launched

HTC went silent a few years back and has followed a pattern of getting revived every once in a while. Once again, the brand has now come up with new smartphones including the HTC U23 and the HTC U23 Pro. Both the devices share a certain set of specifications, such as the inclusion of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, fast charging support and more. Read on to know more details about the new HTC smartphones.

HTC U23 5G Series: Price

HTC has launched the U23 Pro 5G in Taiwan in two variants, where the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at TWD 16,990 (approx Rs 45,500) while the 12GB + 256GB variant is retailed at TWD 17,990 (approx Rs 48,200). The Pro model is offered in Coffee Black and Muxer White hues.

HTC hasn’t unveiled the pricing and availability details of the vanilla HTC U23 5G as of now. However, it will be offered in Aqua Blue and Roland Violet colour options and in a single storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

HTC U23 5G Series: Specifications

The U23 5G series sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

There’s a triple rear camera unit on the HTC U23 which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro model has quad rear camera array which comprises of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro unit, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Both phones have a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor housed inside a centre-aligned hole-punch.

The phones pack a 4,600mAh battery and support 30W wired fast charging alongside 15W wireless charging. For biometric authentication, both handsets have side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Connectivity options on the devices include WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB Type-C connectivity, and even come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. Both of them run on Android 13 out of the box and are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.