HTC A101 tablet launched with a Unisoc chip

HTC recently launched a smartphone after six months since it launched its last device and it has now launched a new tablet in Russia and South Africa called HTC A101. The tablet features a 10-inch display, a Unisoc chipset, dual rear cameras, alongside a big battery. The HTC A101 is priced at RUB 19,890 (approx Rs 28,400) in Russia. It comes in two colours, including Gray and Silver.

HTC A101 Specifications

The HTC A101 is sports a 10-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device has a metal body and features a Unisoc T618 processor under the hood. The tablet gets 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage and there’s a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The tablet comes with pogo pins, which can be used to connect an optional keyboard. At the back, there’s a dual camera system including a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, the tablet features an 8-megapixel camera, which has support for beauty mode, 720p video recording, and AI face unlock.

Connectivity options include for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port and GPS. The tablet runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

As for the recent launch by HTC, the Desire 22 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 12 out of the box.

The Desire 22 Pro sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0.