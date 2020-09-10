Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan features in Garena Free Fire

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 11:02 am

Garena has pushed a new update where it has added a new character to the game called Jai, which is based on Hrithik Roshan's appearance.
 Garena, developer of the game FreeFire has added Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in the game as a player.  The collaboration between the actor and the game comes as a result of the 'Be The Hero' campaign run by the game. Hrithik Roshan is the first Indian Actor to feature in the game, as Garena looks forward to capturing more players in the Indian Gaming Community by providing a more local experience. 

 

How to obtain Hrithik Roshan's Character?

 

Hrithik Roshan's character name is 'Jai' and he has been implanted with a skill called Raging Reload. This skill will reload your SMG, AR or Pistols by upto 25% after you kill an opponent. 

 

 

If you want Hrithik Roshan in-game as Jai, you'll have to collect all the 16 pieces of the puzzle as a part of the Jigsaw Puzzle Event and you will be able to get the character for free. These Puzzle pieces can be obtained between 10th and 13th of September and if you are able to collect all the puzzle pieces, you'll be able to collect the character on the latter date of the two. 

 

Read More: Top 3 Non-Chinese alternatives for PUBG Mobile

 

FreeFire: Rules for the event

 

There are some rules related to the event:

 

  1. Each player will be able to help only upto three players a day
  2. The players will receive a puzzle piece on each day starting from 10th September till 13th September. It is only on 13th September that you will receive 3 tokens at the same time.

  3.  Players below Level 10 won't be able to help any other players.

  4. The entire puzzle can be completed by the player after purchasing the pieces from the 13th of September.
  5. Unused puzzle pieces will be discarded once the event ends.
  6. Players can receive only upto 3 pieces each day from players who click on their user-specific event link. And this link will be refreshed daily for the user.

 

The Golden Magazine Event

 

 

The Golden Magazine Event will help you get the exclusive costume bundle for Jai by collecting golden magazine tokens between 5th to 15th September. These tokens can be collected by completing various in-game missions. The exchange for tokens with Jai's costume bundle will be open only for 3 days which are 13th, 14th and 15th September. 

 

There is a new 'Callback' feature too with which players can call other in-active players/friends in the game and this will also help them get new rewards.

 

Garena FreeFire: Events lined up for September

