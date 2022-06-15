HP Star 32-inch All-In-One 4K monitor launched

HP has unveiled a new Star 32-inch all-in-one monitor with a 4K display and an Intel Core i5-12400T processor in China. The new monitor comes with a dedicated remote with three keys to control certain features of the monitor. Moreover, the monitor also has a dedicated in-built webcam and multiple speakers.

The HP Star all-in-one Monitor priced at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 92,900) and it is on sale in China via Jingdong (JD.com). However, availability details of the monitor outside mainland China are yet to be disclosed.

HP Star AIO Monitor Specifications

The new HP monitor comes in a single 32-inch size with 99% screen-to-body ratio and 4K display resolution. The display is HDR400 certified and has a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12400T processor which has six cores and 12 threads, with a basic power consumption of 35W.

The new HP Star all-in-one monitor is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the monitor include HDMI, USB-C, and SD card reader. Further, there’s a 5MP camera on the front which supports facial recognition as a security measure while logging in.

The monitor sports 19W speakers and provides a balanced sound output according to the company. The HP Star all-in-one monitor also supports wireless charging. Users also get a portable remote control that has a Windows button, HDMI button, and volume control buttons.

In related news to HP, the brand recently introduced Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 laptops in India. The HP Spectre 16 (2022) features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the HP Spectre x360 13.5 features a 13.5-inch display. The Spectre 16 (2022) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Arc graphics.