HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

HP India has today launched the all-new HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 laptops in India. The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 will be available at Rs 129999 and the HP Spectre 16 x360 will be available at Rs 139999. Both are available in Nightfall black with pale brass accent and Nocturne blue with celestial blue accents.

The launch offers include an exchange benefit of up to Rs 11,000 with an additional exchange top-up of Rs 10,000 and a cashback on select Amex credit cards of 10 percent up to Rs 10,000. The company is also offering special pre-booking accessories worth Rs 8,800 when booking the laptops through the HP website or select HP World Stores, Croma, or Reliance stores. Further, the laptops come with a one month of Adobe creative cloud access along with 20 Adobe software worth Rs 4,230 for free.

Both laptops are currently available for pre-bookings through the HP website, select HP World stores, Croma, and Reliance stores.

HP Spectre 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 specifications

The HP Spectre 16 (2022) features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 features a 13.5-inch display. The Spectre 16 (2022) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Arc graphics. HP Spectre x360 13.5 laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Evo platform.

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) features Backlight Adjustment that is meant to correct video images automatically when yoy may be taking calls. The laptop also includes Bi-directional AI noise reduction, directional beamforming mics, and quad speakers. There is also Network Booster for network bandwidth optimization to reduce screen freezes and dropped calls.

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) is claimed to last for up to 16 hours on a single charge. There is also fast charging support to deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes. The Power Saver mode extends the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging accessibility

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) also includes an In-bag detection that works with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag. Both the laptops run Windows 11 OS.

Furthermore, the new HP Spectre portfolio is built with AI-powered intelligent features such as Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling, health and well-being features, AI based privacy alert and sound enhancement. The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch laptop also comes with 5MP IR intelligent camera for video calls.